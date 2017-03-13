Is there anybody out there?

Have you seen a strange bright light criss-crossing it’s way across the night sky or a mysterious orange disk hovering over the trees in the distance?

If you have, then you’re not alone! According to the National UFO Reporting Center in the US, sightings of UFOs are reaching record heights.

Back in 1990, the organization only recorded 307 sightings (most are in the US but their records include global sightings) and that has skyrocketed in the years since. They reached a peak of 8,619 in 2014 before falling slightly to 5,516 in 2016.

You will find more statistics at Statista