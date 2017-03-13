Is there anybody out there?

March 13th, 2017 World 0 comments

Is there anybody out there?

Have you seen a strange bright light criss-crossing it’s way across the night sky or a mysterious orange disk hovering over the trees in the distance?

If you have, then you’re not alone! According to the National UFO Reporting Center in the US, sightings of UFOs are reaching record heights.

Back in 1990, the organization only recorded 307 sightings (most are in the US but their records include global sightings) and that has skyrocketed in the years since. They reached a peak of 8,619 in 2014 before falling slightly to 5,516 in 2016.
Infographic: UFO Sightings Are At Record Heights | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information