George Michael’s family thanks fans for love and support

The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker finally got the send off he deserved after he tragically passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from natural causes at the age of 53, and his family have now released a statement confirming his funeral has taken place and thanking his fans for their kind words in the three months after his death.

A representative said in the statement: “We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.

“George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion. No further details will be released.”

The funeral of the former Wham! singer took place at Highgate Cemetery in North London, where he was buried in the plot beside that of his beloved mother who passed away in 1997.

George’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen arriving for the intimate service shortly after 2pm, while mourners also included the singer’s friends Kate Moss and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

The news comes after Fadi previously claimed he knew nothing about the arrangements for the funeral.

He said: “The funeral? I can’t give you an answer, everything is being kept quiet.

“I can’t tell you about the funeral – it should have happened a long time ago. This has gone on and on. I was in the middle of it all.

“But I don’t know anything about the funeral, I really don’t know anything. Believe me. It’s all so strange.”