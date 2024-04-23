Mega Deals: unique offers in all Foody Market categories

April 23, 2024

As of April 22, 2024 and for two weeks thereafter, Foody will be running Mega Deals, offering reduced prices on hundreds of products from Foody Market. In other words, discounts of up to 50 per cent, 1+1 options and other Mega Deals on branded supermarket products in all categories of Foody Market every week!

Consumers will benefit from Mega Deals, via Foody Market, by choosing branded products from all popular categories. Deals on juices and soft drinks, breads and baked goods, snacks, beers, beverages and wines, dairy, ice cream, cleaning and household items, meats, charcuterie and eggs, standard foods, personal care and baby products, ready meals and vegetables will be available over April 22-May 5, 2024.

So, make shopping from home quick and easy, and take advantage of Foody’s Mega Deals, with delivery to your door.

Foody, the #1 delivery service in Cyprus, provides its users with a range of offers important to their daily lives, aiming to remain an affordable platform for all consumers.

About Foody:

Foody was established in 2015, as the first online delivery company in Cyprus, changing the way food is delivered in the country. Today it is among the fastest-growing companies in the Cypriot market, basing its growth on technology and innovation. It works with more than 3,000 stores across Cyprus.

Via services such as the “FoodyPro” monthly subscription programme, the “Rubies” loyalty programme, the “Alphamega Express” delivery service for supermarket items and super-fast Foody Market, it meets the needs of consumers across Cyprus in smart and beneficial ways, while also rewarding its customers.

