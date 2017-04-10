New digital platform connects startups and entrepreneurs

CyprusInno, the first and largest bi-communal digital platform connecting Cypriot entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators, has announced the official launch and the opening of the application period of its first Bi-Communal Startup Mentorship Programme.

CyprusInno is inviting entrepreneurs and startups from all over Cyprus to apply for the programme. The call is open to current or aspiring Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs in any phase of their venture, from the idea stage to the launch stage.

“We want to encourage collaboration amongst innovators from both communities and work together to help Cypriot startups and entrepreneurs succeed and, together, make their mark on the global stage for innovation,” said Steven W. Stavrou, CyprusInno co-founder.

Six teams will be selected for the programme, each paired with one of six mentors. The selected participants will gain access to 1-hour Skype sessions per week for three months with their mentor, email exchange with their mentor, and marketing and promotion with spotlight features on CyprusInno’s website and social media channels.

During sessions, entrepreneurs are encouraged to ask questions, exchange stories and/or experiences, seek advice on projects and deliverables (business plans, pitch decks, etc.), and seek help in overcoming challenges.

Six influential mentors have been secured for the programme, all successful Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot entrepreneurs and business leaders representing both communities. Selected Greek Cypriot startups/entrepreneurs will be paired with Turkish Cypriot mentors and selected Turkish Cypriot startups/entrepreneurs will be paired with Greek-Cypriot mentors, CyprusInno said.

“We’re giving startups and entrepreneurs in Cyprus the opportunity to connect and learn from some of the best, and in doing so promoting cooperation between both communities with the hope of also potentially expanding their services to other markets within Cyprus,” said Burak Berk Doluay, CyprusInno co-founder.

The duration of the programme is three months from May 1, 2017 until July 31, 2017. The deadline to apply is April 21, 2017.

For more information, to meet the mentors, or to apply, visit: http://cyprusinno.com/mentorship-programme/.