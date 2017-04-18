Bomb blasts Limassol fast-food restaurant

A high-powered explosive device blasted the entrance of a fast-food restaurant in central Limassol before dawn on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to the rest of the building.

Police said that at around 6am on Tuesday, a high-powered explosive device was placed in front of the glass door of the fast-food restaurant, owned by a 35-year-old, located at the intersection of Anexartisias and Athinon avenues.

The blast, caused extensive damage to the building, and the cost of the damage has not yet been calculated.

The crime scene was blocked by the police and forensic investigators were searching the area for clues.

