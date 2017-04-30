Police slam ‘selfish’ drunk drivers

April 30th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police slam ‘selfish’ drunk drivers

Photo: CNA

Police on Sunday lashed out at drunk drivers after two incidents in the early hours they said showed the “complete lack of road safety awareness and lack of respect for other road users” by some drivers.

An announcement said that a 30-year old in Nicosia caused an accident in the early hours after which a breathalyser test returned a reading of 78mg when the legal limit is 22mg. A subsequent blood test showed 80mg.

He was charged and released but returned a few hours later at 4am to the police station to demand his car back, which had been confiscated by officers and was not even insured. He was still drunk and caused a scene, and was re-arrested, charged and released.

In Paphos, police said, a 37-year-old who was nabbed during a routine check at around 5am was found to have an alcohol level of 104mg, almost five times the limit. He initially refused a breathalyser test and was arrested.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information