Police slam ‘selfish’ drunk drivers

Police on Sunday lashed out at drunk drivers after two incidents in the early hours they said showed the “complete lack of road safety awareness and lack of respect for other road users” by some drivers.

An announcement said that a 30-year old in Nicosia caused an accident in the early hours after which a breathalyser test returned a reading of 78mg when the legal limit is 22mg. A subsequent blood test showed 80mg.

He was charged and released but returned a few hours later at 4am to the police station to demand his car back, which had been confiscated by officers and was not even insured. He was still drunk and caused a scene, and was re-arrested, charged and released.

In Paphos, police said, a 37-year-old who was nabbed during a routine check at around 5am was found to have an alcohol level of 104mg, almost five times the limit. He initially refused a breathalyser test and was arrested.