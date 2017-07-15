Youth dies in road crash (updated)

A 23-year-old man was killed on Friday evening after his car crashed into another vehicle in Limassol, police said.

Iosif Paraskeva from Polemidhia apparently lost control of his car while travelling on the Erimi to Episkopi road at around 11pm, colliding with another vehicle carrying a family of four.

Paraskeva was freed from the wreckage by the fire service and rushed to hospital where he died a few hours later.

The passengers of the other car, a 35-year-old man and his wife, also 35, and two children, 11 and six, were slightly injured.

Paraskeva was the tenth fatality in the district so far this year.

Traffic officer Emilios Kafas said it appeared the youth had been speeding but could not say if it had been excessive.

 

  • BigApple

    Such a sad story, his name was Joseph and he was studying to be a chef and had competed in several international cooking competitions. He had just been driving home from work. Just a huge waste at such a young age. Lost dreams. RIP.

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Very sad – however ‘people don’t lose control of cars’ as a reason for a crash; speed, careless driving, tiredness, poorly maintained vehicles, and while no suggestion it was factor in this case, alcohol, plus of course inexperience, are the main contributing factors.

