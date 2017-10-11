Aristo Developers – Notable Presence at International Exhibitions

Aristo Developers, standing firmly in the forefront as the preferred choice of foreign buyers looking to invest in the real estate sector in Cyprus, has expanded its participation in international property exhibitions throughout September 2017.

Notably, the company has boasted dynamic participation in more than 10 exhibitions held in Vietnam, Indonesia, Russia, Kuwait, Dubai, China, Iran and Cyprus, while expanding its existing network of partners by implementing the development of its dynamic strategy in many new markets.

In these exhibitions, the representatives of Aristo Developers had the opportunity to present projects of international standards offered by the Developer, such as the impressive Imperial Residences at Venus Rock Golf Resort – the largest, unparalleled beachfront resort in the southeastern Mediterranean, along with other projects in sought-after areas of Cyprus, such as the unique HillCrest Residences in the privileged areas of Kalogiro and Agios Athanasios in Limassol, Pearl Park Residences in the heart of Pafos and the contemporary Plage Residences in Pafos’ tourist area, perfectly matched for investment purposes.

Both buyers and investors showed particular interest in Eagle Pine Golf Resort, an impressive new project developed by the Group between Agios Amvrosios and Paramali, northwest of Limassol. Designed on a spectacular stretch of 1,700,000 square meters, the Eagle Pine Golf Resort has been a centre of attraction not only at the international exhibitions where Aristo Developers took part but also at the recent presentation of major developments held at the 2nd International Cyprus Investors Summit on 11-13 September in Limassol.

It is worth noting that the Company’s plans for the near future are expected to embrace major international exhibitions as well as upcoming business conferences and seminars in Egypt, China, India, Singapore, Dubai, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Boasting over 37 years of successful growth, more than 265 completed projects and over 30 new projects under construction, along with other new projects currently in the design stage, Aristo Developers firmly secures its continued leadership by making a strong contribution to the country’s economy through lucrative investments with multiple benefits.