Former Limassol mayor appeals court rejection of recount

December 13th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 3 comments

Former Limassol Mayor Andreas Christou

Former Limassol mayor Andreas Christou has filed an appeal with the supreme court against a decision by the electoral court which rejected his application for a recount of the votes of last year’s mayoral election that he lost to Nicos Nicolaides.

Christou filed a motion for a recount in February after he lost last December’s election by nine votes. The case was eventually rejected on November 30 despite having a three-month timeframe in which it should have been adjudicated.

The basic points of the appeal were that omissions and irregularities were committed in the counting of the votes and that arbitrary or inconsistent criteria were used in determining the validity of ballots without any centralised oversight of decisions taken by different polling station chairpersons. It was alleged that these omissions and irregularities in the counting, in combination with the small difference in number of votes received by the two major candidates, altered the final result.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Christou’s lawyers appealed the decision on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for appeals expired.

The agency said lawyers were planning to write to the supreme court asking for priority to be given to the case.

 

  • Pc

    By the time there is a verdict, the next elections are on.

  • Spanner Works

    AKEL are still forcing Christou to carry on with this, when he didn’t even want to stand in the first place?

    • Barry White

      So much nepotism and taxpayers funds are at stake for them to give up.

