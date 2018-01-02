Napa raked in over €3.5m in beach revenues last year

Ayia Napa municipality on Tuesday said it had reaped over €3.5m from its beaches in 2017, Mayor Yiannis Karousos said.

This marks a 12 per cent increase since 2016 when income from beach beds, umbrellas and water sports amounted to €3.1m, he told the Cyprus News Agency.

“Year after year, it proves that the decision we took in 2015, under difficult circumstances to handle our beaches ourselves was right.”

This has served the public interest much more, Karousos added.

Beaches in Ayia Napa are also more organised, there is better control, new job opportunities have sprung up where primarily youngsters have been hired and far better services with free Wi-Fi and safe boxes.

Cyprus also saw a record number of tourists in 2017, numbering more than three million visitors.

The municipality will continue to improve the services to the public, the mayor pledged, and to that end, the municipal council recently decided to call for tender a masterplan for the services each beach in Ayia Napa should have, taking into consideration their unique characteristics.

Karousos thanked visitors to the city and said there would be a gathering in the next few days which would analyse the projects and financial situation of the municipality.