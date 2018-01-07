German opposition calls for abolition of online hate speech law

Germany’s opposition parties on Sunday called for the abolition of a new law that aims to rid social media of hate speech, saying it was wrong for private companies to be making decisions about whether posts are unlawful.

The legislation, which came into force on Jan. 1, can impose fines of up to 50 million euros ($60.1 million) on sites that fail to remove hate speech promptly, raising fears that Twitter , Facebook and other social media platforms could block more content than necessary.

So far Twitter has deleted anti-Muslim and anti-migrant posts by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and also blocked satirical magazine Titanic’s account after it parodied the AfD’s anti-Muslim comments.

Nicola Beer, general secretary of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), told Welt am Sonntag newspaper that prosecuting authorities needed to be equipped with tools to enforce the law on the internet rather than leaving decisions about the legality of posts to platform operators.

“The past few days have clearly shown that private providers aren’t always able to make the right decision about whether suspected criminal statements made online are unlawful, satirical or a tasteless expression of opinion that nonetheless needs to be tolerated in a democracy,” she said.

Beer added that the existing law needed to be replaced with a “proper” one.

Simone Peter, leader of the Greens, told the same newspaper that it was not acceptable that U.S. companies such as Twitter were able to influence freedom of opinion and the press in Germany, referring to the suspension of Titanic’s account.

She said networks such as Twitter need to take some responsibility for posts on their platforms but “without being given the role of judge”.

After the Titanic acount was blocked a Twitter spokesman said the company did not comment on individual accounts for reasons of privacy and security.

Sahra Wagenknecht, parliamentary leader of the radical Left, told the Funke group of newspapers that her party supported initiatives to abandon the law.

“The law is a slap in the face for all democratic principles because, in a constitutional state, courts rather than companies make decisions about what is unlawful and what is not,” she said.

The AfD has already announced that it will consider filing a complaint against the law.

On Thursday Germany’s top-selling Bild newspaper also called for the law to be scrapped, saying it was stifling free speech and making martyrs out of anti-immigrant politicians whose posts are deleted.

  • European Citizen

    Honestly, the governments are going about it the wrong way!

    The proliferation of “social media” (Facebook, Twitter etc.) is largely based on the anonymity of their user base – you can have whatever name you like and say whichever vile things you want supported by a possibly “strong” image in your avatar. This is a fundamental flaw absolving anyone of any responsibility.

    The way to tackle this problem is to force people to confirm their identity with a scan copy of the passport and a utility bill, processed duly with respect to Data Protection Laws.

    This sounds like a very drastic measure, doesn’t it? However, such measure would enforce 1-for-1 ratio of users to accounts. Moreover, this measure would likely block any attempts of so called “trolls” or “troll farms” from ever being able to register an account. If you are a law abiding citizen, you shouldn’t have any issue confirming your identity.

    Obviously, such action would likely cause the collapse of the social media giants, because it would force them to incur additional costs and cause all their “financials” to decline due to out-flowing user base. You must however realise, that a whole lot of accounts on the social media are “fake”, and this measure is needed to weed out the “fake” accounts.

    Instead of issuing hefty fines to the social media platforms for untimely removal of “hate” speech, the governments, through legislation, must oblige the social media platforms to verify their users. When that step is achieved, legal (criminal) action can be initiated by the state (or anyone concerned) against the violating user, and justice can be achieved through legal means. This will guarantee the freedoms of speech to the users and responsibility for “inciting violence” will be correctly assigned to the violating party – the user.

  • Douglas

    Legislation to try and put people in straight jackets but they can never stop people thinking 🙂

    • Gipsy Eyes

      They’re not trying to stop people thinking!

      • PPetrovicho

        Nope, they just want people to think the same as they do, or else!

      • Guest

        This too is a form of censorship, no matter how racist, provocative, offensive the content is. Unless there is an incitement for murder and violence, death threats and other personal threats, also racist posts should not be censored. Freedom of speech includes every view, including unpalatable ones.

      • Douglas

        If they could they would 🙂

