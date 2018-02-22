SAP Cyprus: 20 years of growth and success

A reliable partner and consultant of businesses in Cyprus

SAP completes twenty years of its successful course in the Cypriot market, remaining a reliable partner and consultant of Cypriot businesses, contributing decisively in the development of the IT industry in our country.

Since 1997 when SAP began operating in Cyprus, its clear goal has been the same: to offer solutions which not only help Cypriot businesses operate better, but which, more importantly, make them even more competitive and profitable. Today, 20 years later, SAP continues to offer Cypriot businesses innovative solutions which are already implemented abroad, providing them all the available solutions and services.

The SAP solutions portfolio is the most credible choice for businesses of all sizes; it provides investments with high returns and low operation costs. Throughout the years the relationship of trust that has been cultivated with customers, who have chosen SAP innovative solutions to achieve better results and expand their profit margins has allowed SAP to be established as a reliable and trustworthy consultant and partner in the local business community.

By investing in and making the most of the SAP partner ecosystem, one of the fundamental pillars for the growth of the company’s operations in Cyprus, SAP has created powerful synergies which contribute to the business growth of both its customers and partners.

To celebrate the 20 years of the company’s presence in Cyprus, and in the context of its social and environmental responsibility and contribution, SAP organized, through the initiative “WEGREEN CYPRUS”, a tree planting event in Lefkara. The event was organized in collaboration with the Department of Forests, the Council of the Municipality of Lefkara, and the Cyprus Forest Association. It is important to mention that the initiative “WEGREEN CYPRUS” started in September 2016 after the devastating wildfires in the areas of Argaka and Solia, and aims to restore the burned and degraded areas with the ultimate goal of protecting and preserving Cypriot nature and wildlife.

“SAP’s success relies on its customers. We would like to thank all of them for the trust they place in us, and commit to continue providing them with solutions and services that meet and surpass their expectations. The 500 trees planted in Lefkara is a symbolic gesture representing each one of our 500 clients, and reflects the strong business relationships we have cultivated with them over the years, and aspires to our joint growth and success in the future. The open dialogue we have established with our customers and our continuous effort to bridge any possible “technological” gap, by offering innovative solutions that are already implemented by businesses abroad, are two of the most important achievements we celebrate today, 20 years after the beginning of our operations in Cyprus”, stated Alex Mouradian, Sales Director of SAP Hellas, Cyprus and Malta.

For further information, you may visit the following webpage: http://www.sap.com/cyprus , as well as the social media pages below: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SAP.Hellas.Cyprus/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SAPHellasCyprus