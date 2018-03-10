Police looking at 240 pieces of evidence in spy attack

Sergei Skripal is a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service

British police have identified more than 200 witnesses and are looking at more than 240 pieces of evidence in their investigation into a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.

Rudd told reporters after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee that more than 250 counter terrorism police were involved in the investigation, which was proceeding with “speed and professionalism”.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, have been in hospital in a critical condition since Sunday, when they were found unconscious on a bench in the southern English cathedral city of Salisbury.

