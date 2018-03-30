Kasoulides joins EuroAsia Interconnector

Former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides has joined the EuroAsia Interconnector, the project developer of a 2,000MW electricity connection project between Cyprus, Greece, and mainland Europe, as chairman of the strategic council, it was announced on Friday.

“His unprecedented career and impressive presence in the international political sphere is of great importance to the EuroAsia Interconnector that is building bridges between continents and contributing to the economic and social welfare of all citizens of the countries involved,” CEO Nasos Ktorides said.

Kasoulides, served as foreign minister between 1997 and 2003 during which he oversaw the island’s EU accession process. He served a second stint from 2013 to March 1, 2018.

He was a member of the House of Representatives, government spokesman, and member of the European Parliament from 2004 until 2013. He also various European Parliament committee positions, including as the head of the Foreign Affairs Working group.

The cable will have the capacity to transmit 2,000 MW of energy along its east-west cable, selling Israel Energy Corporation’s excess electricity production to Cyprus or any other buyer further west.

The 1,518km-long subsea cable will connect Israel and Cyprus to southeast and western Europe to satisfy the continent’s need for cheap electricity.

It will connect Israel with Cyprus, Cyprus with Crete, and Crete with Attica, from where electricity supply can be distributed to Greece or further afield.