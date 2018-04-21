A minute with Eleni Kyriacou Fashion designer

Where do you live?

My studio is based in Athens, Greece

Best childhood memory?

Visiting New York for the first time with my mother when I was 9. I loved all the gallery visits and shopping!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

I most frequently eat sushi – love it! I love virtually all sushi dishes.

What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Greek Souvlakia! I think it is revolting. Cypriot Souvlakia on the other hand is an entirely different story… one of my favourite dishes.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coco Pops

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Neither. Dusk is my favourite time of day. Anything you do at dusk is somehow magical. I find the transition between day to night a spiritual and tranquil experience.

Best book ever read?

Shantaram. I thought it was beautifully written.

Favourite film of all time?

Searching for Sugar Man. I thought it was truly inspirational.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

I’ve had many great holidays and trips. I can’t single one out. My dream trip is to be with great company and then it doesn’t matter where you go.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t drive! All the music I listen to is in the studio while I work. I also listen to a lot of news commentators on youtube like TYT, Secular Talk and Jimmy Dore.

What is always in your fridge?

Juices

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

An old, rustic, gorgeous house somewhere in the French countryside. I love France. I would just eat French food all day long.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Tori Amos. I love her music

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Oh dear – don’t think I want to consider it!!

What is your greatest fear?

Death – but not mine, the people I love.

Tell me a joke…

The mainstream news has finally woken up to the urgency of climate change! It’s all they mention! How things are getting Stormy, Stormy, Stormy!!