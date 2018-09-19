Adopted American tracks down Cypriot birth mother in just a week

A 51-year-old Cypriot-born American man adopted as a child and taken to the US found his birth mother in Cyprus within a week after he started his search through a plea in a local newspaper.

The story was reported on Tuesday by daily Politis, which last week published another story that 51-year-old John Cohen was looking to locate his biological mother.

Cohen, who grew up in Long Island, New York, knew he was adopted but had no information as to where he was from. But after the death of his adoptive mother he discovered he had been born in Cyprus in 1967. He found out his given name was Yiannis Kofterides and he had been born in July 1967 in Nicosia, probably to a single mother as there was no name anywhere on his documents of a biological father.

A few months ago Cohen started work as a cook at the restaurant of Greek Cypriot Nicolas Apostolides in Florida. After telling his employer his story, Apostolides offered to help. While in Cyprus on holiday, Apostolides asked Politis for help and gave them all the information Cohen had in his possession.

Following the publication of the article last week, Cohen’s birth mother, Thalia, who has been living in Canada since 1972, contacted the daily, asking for more information about the son she never stopped looking for as, she said, she had never signed any adoption papers.

Originally from the village of Pomos in Paphos, Thalia – the second of 12 siblings – worked as a maid at a Nicosia house at the time. On one of her visits to her village to see her family she met a soldier who was stationed in the area. They continued seeing each other in Nicosia until she got pregnant at the age of 20. Her 22-year-old boyfriend told her he could not marry her. After the baby was born, he agreed to recognise it as his own, but said he did not want to have anything to do with Thalia and their child.

Thalia continued working to support herself and the baby but after she decided to take him out of a kindergarten because they were not taking good care of him her parents took Yiannis with them to the village.

While at the village, Yiannis’ grandparents were approached by Menelaos Frouxides, a representative of ETKO wineries in the Paphos district who told them he could arrange for the boy to be adopted by a good family in the US.

They tried to convince Thalia, who in the meantime had got married and had another child, to agree to this. Thalia, according to Politis, did not want to give her son up but eventually agreed to a try-out period of one year. Frouxides had found the Cohens, a Jewish American couple who had no children and who wanted to adopt Yiannis.

Thalia travelled in 1971 with Yiannis and the Cohens to Beirut to arrange at the US embassy there for the boy’s visa so he could travel without her to the US. She had tried to do the same at the US Embassy in Cyprus, but there was a delay so they all flew to Beirut.

After Yiannis’ travel documents were ready, he left with the Cohens for the US from Beirut, and Thalia travelled back to Cyprus. She had told Frouxides that if she felt after a year that her son was in good hands she would sign the adoption papers. She never saw Yiannis since.

In 1972, Thalia moved to Canada with her husband, where she had another child.

Over the years she received a few letters from Yiannis’ adoptive father through Frouxides. She also managed to speak to him on the phone a couple of times after finding the family’s contact details and asked to see her son. She told Politis that when she asked Mr Cohen how the adoption had been made as she never signed any documents and enquired about the role of Frouxides, he threatened her not to call again because he could have her thrown in prison.

Thalia, the daily said, had made numerous attempts to get to her son through embassies, private detectives, even TV shows but without any success.

After contacting the daily, she was able to speak to him on the phone. Her first words to Yiannis were: “I know the day you were born. I was there. I gave birth to you.”