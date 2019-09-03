Lute meets Anastasiades, National Council underway

President Nicos Anastasiades was on Tuesday morning briefing the National Council on the three meetings he has over three days with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute.

The latest meeting with Lute took place at 9.30am prior to the briefing of party leaders. Lute is to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for a third time Tuesday afternoon at 5pm.

According to the Greek Cypriot side on Monday, the process is close to agreeing terms of reference for a resumption of Cyprus talks, paving the way for a meeting of the two leaders with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.