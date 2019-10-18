October 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Exhibition looks at What’s Old and What’s New

By Eleni Philippou00

The Cyprus Association of Architects, as part of its activities to showcase, promote and disseminate ideas of contemporary architectural thought, is currently hosting one of the most important exhibitions in European space, the Mies van der Rohe Foundation exhibition entitled What’s Old What’s New. The main objective of this exhibition is to spread knowledge of the Contemporary European Architecture Awards and it will only travel to some EU countries, including Cyprus.

The Mies van der Rohe Contemporary Architecture Award, awarded every two years to projects that have been completed over the past two years, highlights excellence, creativity and innovation in European architecture. It showcases the crucial contribution of European Architects to the creation of new ideas, and the development of new technologies in modern urban development. The award is co-funded by the European Union’s Creative Europe program and Mies van der Rohe is the most important award in European architecture.

Architecture is at the heart of Europe’s vibrant cultural and creative sectors, and the hosting of this exhibition in Cyprus is characterised by the Cyprus Architects Association as a cultural event that will bring architects, other specialties and the general public in touch with concepts in architectural design and, on the other hand, information, discussing the building of Europe in modern architecture.

The What’s Old What’s New exhibition presents the 383 candidate projects submitted to the 2019 European Architecture Competition, including distinguished and award-winning projects, thematically organised, featuring models and audiovisual content.

 

What’s Old, What’s New

Architecture exhibition presenting the 383 candidate projects submitted to the 2019 European Architecture Competition. A Mies van der Rohe Foundation exhibition. Until October 25. Contemporary SPEL Art Gallery, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday: 10am-7pm. Free

 


Related posts

Restaurant review: Ambiance restaurant and cocktail bar Paphos

Bejay Browne

First chess tournament to take place in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Taking photos by intuition

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: AMA Beach Bar, Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Cronofobia on the big screen

Eleni Philippou

Owl of frustration

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign