November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Customs seize large amount of goods during October

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

The customs department handled a total of 319 cases across Cyprus in October, confiscating a large number of items.

They seized 18,980 cigarettes, 94 kilos of loose tobacco, and 10,052 items which violate intellectual property rights such as clothing, footwear, bags, wallets, sunglasses and perfumes.

In addition they confiscated €4,725, $15,000 and £6,755 and articles that are not allowed to be imported including plants, medicines, pesticides, dairy products, fresh meat and electronic cigarettes.

Two thousand live birds were illegally brought over from the north. They were handed over to the Game Fund.

During the month, the tanks of 45 vehicles travelling from the north were searched and 445 litres of petrol and oil were seized.

Most of the cases were settled out of court with total payments of €87,608 made.

On October 27, during a routine check, customs officials found more than 17.7 kilos of cannabis in the bag of a traveller from the Ukraine at Larnaca airport. The drugs were seized and the passenger was arrested.

