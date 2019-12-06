December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Call for more flights to Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

More flights are needed to operate to and from Paphos airport, head of the Paphos chamber of commerce and industry Andreas Demetriades told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday.

While significant steps have been taken to boost flights from the airport, he said, the chamber of commerce aims to exploit markets which present business and tourism opportunities such as Belgium, Egypt, India, the Nordic countries, Russia, the Arab countries, France, Ukraine, China, Austria, Lebanon and Russia.

He added Paphos international airport is one of the main infrastructure projects contributing to the touristic and overall development of the Paphos district, with its modern high-standard building capable of accommodating 2.8 million passengers a year, 12,000 flights a year and 28 check-in desks.

Based on 2018 data the number of passengers using the airport was 2,872,391, up by 354,391, a 14 per cent increase over the previous period, when the number of passengers was 2,518,000. More specifically, arrivals amounted to 1,434,741 and departures to 1,437,650.

“It is obvious that while significant steps have been taken to boost airport flights, there is nevertheless a need and prospect for further expansion of flights, both regarding destinations and frequencies,” Demetriades said.

 


