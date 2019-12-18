December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspicious suitcase left outside Apoel training grounds sparks police operation

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A suspicious suitcase left in front of the Apoel training ground in Archangelos, Nicosia sparked a police operation Wednesday morning but the bag was ultimately found to be empty.

Police closed the area between 9.30am and 10am and pyrotechnicians were called to the scene to investigate the suitcase.

Following the procedure, authorities confirmed the suitcase was empty and it did not pose a threat to the public.


