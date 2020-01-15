January 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Scrap the National Council as well

By CM Reader's View017
Tha National council (CNA)

There is not, and there never has been a long-term foreign policy on the sovereignty and national interests of Cyprus.

It is made up by each petty political party in power; hence the mess Cyprus finds itself in!

The “National Council” should be dismantled for good for it is another failed but glorified petty political party coffee-shop.

Most importantly, why should all previous Presidents play a part in that Council?

Our View: Opposition parties have no place in setting foreign policy


