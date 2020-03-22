March 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Petrol stations report 40 per cent drop in sales

By Andria Kades00

Petrol stations have observed a drop in sales of around 40 per cent since the outbreak of Covid-19, it was reported on Sunday.

Though Head of the association of petrol station owners Stefanos Stefanou said the drop was between 30 and 40 per cent, CEO of Petrolina (Holdings) Dinos Lefkaritis put the figure between 40 and 50 per cent. “The market is unfortunately not moving. Petroleum products have had a huge decrease. The situation gets worse by the day,” he said.

The coronavirus has led to people restricting their movements with many working from home and using their car less, affecting demand.

Stefanou told Phileleftheros there was ample supply and no cause for concern. Following government directives, petrol stations have put a stop to some of their services such as car washing and oil changing.

The paper also reported a drop in fuel consumptions at airports in Cyprus due to scores of flight cancellations, though there are also sufficient fuel reserves there too.

Staff working at the airports are having their temperatures checked while Stefanou added that at petrol stations, skeleton staff are being used while transactions are made using the machines rather than cash.



Related posts

Cruise ship in Limassol now due to leave on Monday

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: One more case in the north

Katy Turner

Police patrol against noise, firecrackers in run up to Easter

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: first patient in Cyprus dies

Katy Turner

British resident found dead at Frenaros home, foul play not suspected

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: A ‘hotel stay’ under guard, around 1,200 now quarantined

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign