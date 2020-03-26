March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Parents should control their children, this is no game

By CM Reader's View052

I doubt whether a lot of these people where out in the streets doing sport activities during the night.

Yesterday and during the day in our village there was hardly anyone moving around.

After 21.00 the streets were ‘crowded’ with teenagers racing around with (modified) motorbikes, wearing no helmets and most likely no licenses either.

If it was up to me, I would have fined them and their parents ands eized the bikes. They think it is a game. They competed as to who would cover the longest distance on two wheels!

Because of these youngsters (or rather their inconsiderate parents) the rules for the sensible rest of us are more strict than they would have been!

Ing

