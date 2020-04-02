April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alpha Bank remains close to its customers at this difficult time

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd, following the announcement of the Ministry of Finance regarding the Loan Payment Suspension Scheme, which suspends the payment of installments for credit facilities by financial institutions for all beneficiaries, informs its clients that the applications for the suspension of installments can be submitted as follows:

  • Email us at [email protected]
  • By fax at 22880595
  • At: Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd, PO Box 21661, 1596 Nicosia

Loan payment suspension forms are posted on the Bank’s website, www.alphabank.com.cy and must be completed as follows:

Request A (Expression of Interest)

Shall be completed and signed by the person who is the originator of the credit facility. In the case of more than one debtor in a credit facility, Application A is also used, completed and signed by all debtors.

Application B (Legal Entity of Interest)

Shall be completed in cases where the Credit Facility relates to a Company, by at least one Company Executive.

Clients will receive relevant information from the Bank upon receipt of their request as well as during the suspension of installments.

For any further clarifications customers may contact their branch / Customer Service by telephone.

Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd remains close to its customers at this difficult time, ensuring their support and unhindered service.



