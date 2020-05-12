May 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1
By Reuters News Service00
Sebastian Vettel is to leave Ferrari at the end of the year after contract talks between the two broke down with no agreement

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the two parties came to a mutual agreement to part ways.

Vettel joined the Italian team in 2015 but has been unable to replicate the form from his Red Bull days, where he was crowned world champion on four occasions.

While the German outlined his intention to stay with Ferrari beyond the end of this year, it was reported that contract talks had broken down and an official announcement from the Scuderia came early on Tuesday morning.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said on Ferrari’s website: “There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives.”



