June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government announces grants for solar water heaters

By Jonathan Shkurko0305

The Renewable Energy Sources and Energy Conservation Fund, Cyprus’ main financial tool promoting renewable energy use, announced on Monday it will accept applications for the installation and replacement of solar heating systems.

The scheme has a budget of €600,000 and will accept applications until October 30, or until the funds are exhausted. It has retroactive effect for solar heaters installed after January 1, 2019.

Subsidies will range from €150 to €350. Installations at existing homes for which the building or town planning permit was submitted before 21 December 2007 are eligible.

Applications must be submitted online only on the RES and Energy Conservation Fund website.



