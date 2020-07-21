July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Film screenings in the garden

By Eleni Philippou00

Outdoor film screenings are the highlight of this summer. And municipalities, cultural institutions and theatre venues are organising open-air screenings with such gusto it’s proving tricky to keep up with all of them. Rialto Theatre has been featuring international and local films in the parking lot behind the theatre for a few weeks now. Municipalities in Nicosia have held screenings in amphitheatres and now an arts centre in Paphos is planning its own outdoor cinema in its garden.

Kimonos Arts Centre will for the second year set up a series of film screenings this summer starting on July 31. A programme of Cypriot and international films has been selected, with seven foreign choices, with an emphasis on biopics.

Starting on July 31 with the Cypriot film Rosemarie, screenings will take place almost every Wednesday and Friday at 9pm with the €5 tickets purchased at the door or via the centre’s website. Films to be screened are: Rosemarie by Adonis Florides (with English subtitles, July 31); Bohemian Rhapsody by Bryan Singer (with Greek subtitles, August 7); Goodfellas by Martin Scorsese (with Greek subtitles, August 12); Pause by Tonia Mishiali (with English subtitles, August 19); The Theory of Everything by James Marsh (with Greek subtitles, August 21); Cadillac Records by Darnell Martin (with Greek subtitles, August 26); Walk the Line by James Mangold (with Greek subtitles, August 28); Capote by Bennett Miller (with Greek subtitles, September 2); American Splendor by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (with Greek subtitles, September 4); Boy on the Bridge by Petros Charalambous (with English subtitles, September 9).

 

Garden Screenings

International and local film screenings. July 31 – September 9. On Wednesdays and Fridays. Kimonos Arts Centre, Paphos. 9pm. €5. https://www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings



