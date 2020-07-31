Cyprus Hotels will take 2-3 years to recover – Hotel Association

With hotels almost empty, recovery for the tourism industry is estimated to take about three years, the Cyprus Hotel Association said on Thursday.

“The decreased tourism flow led to an especially difficult period for the industry” head of the Cyprus Hotel Association Philokypros Roussounides told the Cyprus Mail in an interview.

“This year we have about 40 per cent fewer customers” said the marketing operation assistant manager of Ajax hotel in Limassol, Stephanie Lambouri. “We would certainly benefit from additional support from the state, should it be forthcoming,” she added.

“The effects of the crisis will continue unabated as the tourism industry was perhaps the one most affected industry by Covid-19.” Roussounides explained that a weak hotel industry affects the whole of Cyprus tourism. “It is a chain reaction. If there are no hotels to hosts tourists, then restaurants also won’t have clients, nor will car rentals, taxis, etc.”

“Some businesses will face closure unless the moratorium on loan payments continues through next year and gives hotels the opportunity to recover,” he insisted. That would give hoteliers enough time to generate cash to keep their businesses alive, he added.

It is important for Cyprus hoteliers to be financially independent, so that they do not have to accept low offers by travel agencies, Roussanides said.

“Travel agencies will start planning ahead for the summer in September. If the economy is still struggling, they will offer low deposits and hotels will not be able to provide the same quality of services,” he added.

Less than 20 per cent of hotels island wide will remain open in August. In July, in Paphos, 54 out of a total of 102 Paphos hotels opened, and these were less than 10 per cent full, according to the Paphos Hotel Association. while the upcoming months are expected to be worse.

About 100,000 tourists are expected in August according to Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios. This is down from 600,000 arrivals in the same month last year.

The key missing element is tourists from the UK, who account for about one-third of all Cyprus tourism.

Starting 1 August, the UK will be listed in category B, which means that residents will be allowed to enter the country after mandatory coronavirus testing.

However, the British are likely to prefer other destinations where testing is not obligatory, the head of Paphos Hotel Association Thanos Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency.

Such a country is Greece, that allows entry to people from the UK without mandatory self-isolation or testing. The association however, performed a study that showed hotel prices are cheaper in Cyprus than in Greece, Michaelides added. Whether that price difference will work as a determining factor remains to be seen.

