August 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ten cases announced on Monday (Updated)

By George Psyllides023

The health ministry on Monday announced 10  new coronavirus cases from 2,619   tests.

 This brings the total number of cases to  1,252

 Five people are being treated in hospital but none  in the ICU.

Six of the cases concern passengers tested at the airport. Four were Polish tourists – three friends — were on the same flight from Poland, which arrived on Sunday. None had displayed any symptoms.

The fifth case also arrived from Poland but on a different flight from a different city. He was detected during a random test of his flight. There were no symptoms.

The sixth traveller came from Scotland through London on Saturday. Again, the individual did not display any symptoms.

Two other cases were detected through private initiative. One had recently travelled to Lebanon. They arrived in Cyprus on August 3 and appears to have violated quarantine. No symptoms were detected.

The second person took the test without having any symptoms.

One other person is linked to a previously confirmed case while a woman was found positive by a state hospital lab as part of pre-surgery screenings. The woman had no symptoms, the ministry said.



