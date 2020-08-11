August 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Mini market shuttered for flouting Covid measures

By George Psyllides01302
A Larnaca court on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of a mini market after repeated violations of government measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Police filed a closure request after the owner was reported three times between July 23 and August for failure to use a mask, absence of signs indicating the proper distance customers should be keeping, and failure to observe social distancing inside the establishment.

The court ordered the closure of the store and set a hearing for August 17 to hear the owner’s side.



