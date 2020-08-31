August 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bus strikes in Nicosia and Larnaca

By Staff Reporter0146
File photo: Buses from the Zenon bus company

Workers at Larnaca and Nicosia public transport companies are staging a strike on Tuesday over a pay dispute with the management.

In a statement, four unions said the Larnaca company has failed for the second month running to pay the correct salaries and was also going back on issues the two sides had previously agreed.

The strike will start at 5am and is expected to disrupt bus services in the coastal town. Workers will hold a meeting at 10am at the main bus terminal.

A strike is also on the cards in Nicosia for the same reason. The announcement was made by one union, PEO, which said workers have not yet received their dues until the end of August.

The union said this was happening for the second month running and it forced workers to take industrial action.

PEO said there were other outstanding serious problems, which the company had pledged it would resolve.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: authorities draw up guidelines allowing protests (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Unions warn they’ll fight salary cuts once support schemes end

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Education minister – We’re ready for a safe return to school

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: One new case (updated)

Rachael Gillett

Limassol mayor pledges stronger police presence after shooting incident

Elias Hazou

Passenger on Cyprus flight fined for not wearing mask properly

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign