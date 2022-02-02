February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Monthly meet-ups bring creatives together

By Eleni Philippou027
Isolation has been a big part of our lives recently, bringing up all sorts of feelings after prolonged periods at home over the last two years. For work that is collaborative or depends on experiencing life beyond the walls of a house, self-isolation has been a massive challenge.

To tackle this self-isolation and assist the island’s artistic world, which took a big hit during the pandemic, Dance House Lemesos decided to curate and organise a monthly event titled Get Together. This is a series of meetings that serve one of the most important aspects of the overall mission of Dance House Lemesos – being a stable meeting and exchange point for professional support.

Every first Wednesday of the month – from 6pm to 8pm – Dance House Lemesos invites the artistic community of the island and the public to a series of open discussions that will reflect contemporary art-making and its role in socio-political reality. Every session will be hosted by an invited artist who will bring a subject to discuss to the fore, by raising questions and concerns.

Artist Konstantina Skalionta will host this Wednesday’s meeting with the subject Corporeality-Materiality, talking about matter and body. The sessions and guest artists that will follow throughout the year are outlined on the Facebook event (Get Together 1).

 

Get Together

Monthly meet-ups for the artistic community and the public. February 2 and every first Wednesday of the month. Dance House Lemesos, Limassol. 6pm-8pm. Free. Tel: 25-340618, [email protected]

