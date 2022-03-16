March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

The Royal Opera House comes to Rialto Theatre

By Eleni Philippou010
2742ashm 180 tosca production image, roberto frontali as scarpia (c) roh. photo by catherine ashmore

The Rialto Theatre’s collaboration with Britain’s Royal Opera House continues with a series of screenings over the next few months bringing some of the world’s leading opera productions to the island’s big screen.

The first screening on March 27 is one of the best-loved operas of all time. Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece Tosca (libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica) is a political thriller of drama, pathos and twists. Under Johnathan Kent’s direction, a nine-member cast and the ROH orchestra bring this 1899 three-act opera to life.

The story follows painter and republican sympathiser Mario Cavaradossi, Tosca’s lover, who is arrested due to his political views by Baron Scarpia, chief of police. Scarpia agrees to set Cavaradossi free only if Tosca spends the night with him. Tosca yields to pressure but eventually kills the baron.

More opera screenings from the Royal Opera House will follow. On April 27 Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi will be broadcast, directed by Oliver Mears while on May 22, Verdi’s La Traviata will be screened, both in Italian with English subtitles.

 

Screenings from the Royal Opera House

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. March 27. Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi. April 27. La Traviata by Guiseppe Verdi. May 22. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. In Italian with English subtitles. €15/20. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: 3,714 new cases, no deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Monument unveiled for four Egyptians who died in 2021 fire

Antigoni Pitta

Ukrainian ambassador grateful for Cyprus’ support

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Pilides cautious over prospects for reviving EastMed pipeline

Jean Christou

TV shows we love: Ted Lasso by Jonathan Shkurko

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Thursday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign