March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Tears of silence coming to stage

By Eleni Philippou
Though several local theatre ensembles are staging plays right now nearly all are in Greek but this weekend a play in English arrives to entertain theatre lovers in Nicosia and Limassol.

Tears of Silence is a theatrical monologue brought on stage by renowned actress Paola Hadjilambri who has won many awards in the US and has represented Cyprus in theatrical festivals abroad. The upcoming performances are under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades and will take place at Melina Merkouri Hall in Nicosia on Friday and at Polichoros Synergeio in Limassol on Sunday.

The play, based on the book of the same name by the Cypriot author Aria Socratous, depicts the harsh topic of human trafficking and abuse against women who fall victims to predators who lead sex trafficking rings. It revolves around three women, Greece-born Kristen who lives in the US with an abusive husband, Russian Roxana who followed James to New York madly in love and Sonja, a Czech born in New Jersey who dreams of becoming a model and helping her mother financially.

The stories of the three women are different yet connected as Tears of Silence tries to shine a light on violence against women and through their tales, and empower women around the globe.

 

Tears of Silence

Play based on the book by Aria Socratous. With Paola Hadjilambri. March 18. Melina Merkouri Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. March 20. Polichoros Synergeio, Limassol. 7pm. In English with Greek supertitles. €10-15. www.tickethour.com.cy

