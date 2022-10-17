October 17, 2022

Dhekelia-Ormidia coastal road closed due to severe flooding

By Sarah Ktisti00
flooding lca
Flooding in Larnaca. Photo/CNA

Motorists in the Dhekelia area are advised to use the motorway after the coastal road from Dhekelia to Ormidia, via the EAC power station was closed due to severe flooding and a build up of mud on the road  on Monday.

An update from Dhekelia British Bases police said that “the coastal road from Dhekelia to Ormidia, via the EAC power station is closed due to flooding and a large concentration of mud on the roadway.”

The police advises “the public to use the motorway for their own safety”.

Meanwhile, the Met office issued a new yellow warning for thunderstorms, in effect until 11.00am on Tuesday.

The warning says that isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly western and southern parts of the island at times.

Rainfall is expected to range between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour, while hail is also likely to fall.

