October 17, 2022

New child centre opened in Nicosia

Deputy social welfare minister Anastasia Anthousi hailed the operation of 25 new childcare facilities as she inaugurated the latest centre which will provide assistance to children aged two to 12.

Speaking at the launch event on Monday, Anthousi said that the latest centre – named after Georgia Polyviou – on Iracleous street within Nicosia city walls will provide care and services for all those who need it.

She praised the programmes on offer as bolstering parents’ efforts to re-enter the labour market, noting that afternoon classes will assist them in doing so.

There are also programmes available to the elderly, the deputy minister said.

She further hailed the new centres as helping to tackle the challenges raised by the cost of living increases, assisting in promoting a multicultural society through integration and giving the youth the attention that they require.

The project is cofunded by the European Regional Development Fund, the government and Nicosia municipality, while the generous sponsorship of the Polis Polyviou family and the Alkonides association has already ensured the sustainability of the centres after the end of the cofunding of the project.

Polyviou’s late wife received special mention for her tireless efforts in giving back to society through her works of charity.

The total sponsorship given to the Nicosia center for 2022 amounts to €86,000.

For his part, Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkatzis thanked all those who worked for the implementation of the project.

