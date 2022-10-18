October 18, 2022

New solo exhibition at Alpha CK Art Gallery

Cypriot artist Dimitrios Economou is currently presenting his fourth solo exhibition, at Alpha CK Art Gallery, until the end of the month. Titled Look How Far You Have Flown with Such A Heavy Heart, the exhibition features a new series of paintings, including works of the last two years.

In this new series, the artist continues with his characteristic linear and minimalist style, monochromatic compositions with expressiveness and modern perception of people and society. Economou’s work explores many other mediums having completed studies in Art History, Creative Writing and Industrial Design.

Besides the paintings that his current exhibition displays, Economou has worked as a commissioned sculptor for Piet Hein Eek Studio in Eindhoven, Holland, created designs for the Nicosia Tourism Board, the Bank of Cyprus, the Cyprus Museum of Archaeology, and the Cyprus Handicraft Service as well as co-produced the VR documentary The Green Line, which premiered at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. The Green Line has subsequently been officially selected for over 20 film festivals, winning Best VR Film four times.

With his art in various private collections and public displays including the Anassa Hotel, Amara Hotel, Wargaming Global Headquarters and the Lucianno Benetton Collection, Economou now returns to the Cyprus capital to introduce a new body of work.

 

Look How Far You Have Flown with Such A Heavy Heart

Solo exhibition by Dimitrios Economou. Until October 29. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

