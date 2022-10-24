Daily News Briefing

October 24, 2022

In today’s episode, President Nicos Anastasiades will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican today as part of his third official visit there during his ten-year term. In other news, a new species of dangerous mosquito, Aedes albopictus, has been found in Limassol, according to reports on Sunday, and the amount of water that has poured into the island’s dams so far this month has broken previous records according to weather portal KitasWeather.

