November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Trump to announce the launch of 2024 presidential campaign

By Reuters News Service
Donald Trump was US president between 2016-2020

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa on Thursday.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.

