November 4, 2022

TV shows we love: Rita

By Gina Agapiou00
Even though I don’t approve of cigarettes being representative of a badass attitude, Rita smoking inside the school toilets surrounded by graffitti on the walls, couldn’t paint a better picture of this outspoken teacher.

Starring Mille Dinesen, the refreshing Danish dramedy offers a sneak peak into the not so fabulous world of a secondary education teacher who goes out of her way to help her pupils – and sometimes her own children.

Throughout the five seasons, available on Netflix, the headstrong teacher discovers brand new ways to step outside the lines, break a few rules, and make viewers believe in the human race again. Her aim? To ‘protect students from their parents’.

Perhaps she gets along with children so well because she never grew up, but whatever she is doing works. At least for the pupils – adults are a whole different deal.

And when she is not turning ‘difficult’ kids into her biggest fans, Rita – probably in her 40s – is sleeping with the principal, in his office.

As regards her own children, she thinks her oldest son is about to make the biggest mistake of his life, that her daughter is a quitter and her youngest son is gay. But only one of these is true.

The show aired from 2012 to 2020, and although the challenges facing public schools are well communicated, it also raises questions about special education and boundaries between teachers and students (and parents by extension).

It can also get a bit sad, dealing with themes such as loneliness, infidelity and heartbreak but overall, Rita’s clever remarks dominate and can easily put a smirk on viewers faces.

P.S. The theme song, Speak Out Now by Oh Land, definitely grows on you!

