Music and theatre shows for children this weekend

Colourful performances, heart-warming tales and stories with important life messages are coming up to entertain young audiences.

Coming up first is a family show in Greek that will tour the island. Malo and the Treasure of the Sea is a spectacular performance that will be presented in Cyprus for the first time by Animagnet. Malo is an aristocrat fish who dreams of being the next king of the sea. His life turns upside down one day though when he gets trapped in plastic waste and he is exiled from his community. His journey as a common fish teaches him about ocean pollution, true friendship, solidarity and what makes a great king. The performance is filled with plenty of song and magic and raises funds for the FunRaising Charity Foundation.

The opening show will take place in Paphos at Markideio Theatre on Saturday, followed by a Larnaca performance on the following evening at Larnaca’s G. Lykourgous Theatre. Malo will then be presented at Latsia Municipal Theatre on February 19 and Pattihio Theatre in Limassol on March 2.

Another family play in Greek is the popular Cypriot folk tale Spanos and the Forty Dragons which will be presented in Nicosia and Paphos. The story follows a young man who sets out to prove his bravery to the people of his village by killing 40 dragons who have cut off the village’s water supply.

In this adaptation of the tale, two teenagers, one Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot, become enemies over a football. Until the moment when a strong wind fills the space with colorful papers. And suddenly the two boys have a common goal: to read together the fairy tale ‘Spanos and the forty dragons’. The play will be first presented at Nicosia Maskarini Theatre on Saturday and February 18 followed by a third show in Paphos on March 26 at Markideio Theatre.

The next two shows to take place on Saturday in Limassol are children’s performance in Russian. First is The Nutcracker at Ypsonas Municipal Theatre at 1pm by the Children’s Philharmonic and the Ostrov Theater. The classic concert will include live music on stage performed by professional musicians, combined with performance by the actors of the Ostrov theater studio. Traditionally, watercolor drawings on the theme of ballet will complement the show.

On the same day, another children’s show in Russian will take place at the same location. The Musicians of Bremen is a musical performance based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm about the brave Troubadour and his four-legged and feathered friends. The story begins when musicians come to the city of Bremen to give a circus performance. The troubadour falls in love with a princess and is willing to do anything to get permission from her father, the King. Obstacles and dangers ahead challenge him but with the help of friends, in the end, good always wins.

Lastly, is a favourite Roald Dahl story, Maltida, which will take the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Saturday. And this one is in English. The Cyprus Performing Arts once again returns to present an all-time favourite for the whole family, Matilda Returns with impressive sets, extraordinary costumes from scratch, original choreographies, brilliant staging and industry professionals performing together with the CPA children. Twists and turns, music, dance and laughter will fill the theatre, entertaining old and young with Matilda’s magical charm.

Malo and the Treasure of the Sea

Family performance. February 11. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. February 12. G. Lykourgous Theatre, Larnaca. February 19. Latsia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. March 2. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 12pm except on Saturdays 3pm. In Greek. €12. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Spanos and the Forty Dragons

Cypriot folk tale. February 11 and 18. Maskarini Theatre, Nicosia. March 26. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. In Greek. €10. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Nutcracker

Live classic concert with actors and musicians. February 11. Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 1pm. In Russian. €10, 15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Musicians of Bremen

Family folk tale by the Brothers Grimm. February 11. Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 5pm. In Russian. €10, 15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Matilda Returns

By the Cyprus Performing Arts. February 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. €20. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com