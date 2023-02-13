February 13, 2023

Third arrest for possession of burglary tools

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a third person for possession of burglary tools.

According to police , last Friday police on patrol stopped a vehicle in which two men and a woman were traveling.

The three got out of the vehicle but the 21-year-old front seat passenger managed to escape on foot.

In a subsequent check, police found various burglary tools, two mobile phones and a hood.

Police arrested the 23-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old female passenger, who presented before the Paphos District Court, where a four-day detention order was issued against them.

Police obtained a warrant against the third suspect, who was arrested on Sunday night and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

