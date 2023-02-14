Ways in which you can jeopardise your Social Media security

The truth will shock you as we explore the hidden side of social media security. You may think that you are just scrolling through cat videos and posting pictures of your food, but little do you know, you could be putting yourself at risk. In this blog post, we will be diving into the top ways that you can jeopardise your social media security. From using weak passwords to clicking suspicious links, we will cover it all. So grab a cup of coffee and get ready to have your mind blown.

Using weak passwords

This one may seem obvious, but you would be surprised at how many people still use “password123” as their password. Not only is it easy to guess, but it’s also easy for hackers to crack. Use a password that contains a mix of numbers, alphabets and special characters.

Buying fake followers

You may want to get a large following that will make you more popular, but when you buy followers, you can actually put yourself at risk. Since it’s against the terms of service of most social media platforms, it should be done discretely. Also, special care must be taken because it can also lead to your account being hacked or even deleted.

Clicking on suspicious links

You may have seen that your aunt shared a link on Facebook that claims to show you how to win a free trip to Hawaii, but before you click, think twice. These types of links can lead to malware or phishing scams that can steal your personal information.

Sharing personal information

You may be tempted to share your phone number or address on social media, but this can lead to identity theft. It’s best to keep personal information private.

Using public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi may be convenient, but it’s not very secure. Hackers can easily access your personal information if you’re not careful. That said, use only strong passwords or avoid using public Wi-Fi.

Not checking privacy settings

You may have assumed that your account is set to private, but it’s always a good idea to double-check. Not only will this ensure that your personal information is safe, but it will also prevent any embarrassing posts from being seen by the wrong people.

Not keeping software up-to-date

Don’t ignore that notification to update your phone’s operating system. It’s important to keep software up-to-date to ensure that any security vulnerabilities are patched.

These are the top ways that can jeopardise your social media security. It’s important to remember that social media is not just a place for cat videos and food pictures, but it’s also a place where your personal information can be at risk. Be sure to keep your passwords strong. Always be vigilant when it comes to your personal information. But don’t worry, you can still post pictures of your cat. Just make sure to keep its personal information private. Funny right? Now go ahead and post away. It’s being cautious to be safe out there from the marauders and criminals.