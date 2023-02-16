February 16, 2023

Film screening and fundraiser for earthquake victims

By Eleni Philippou00
kobane

In support of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, Social Space Kaymakkin organises a charity film screening on Friday. Held at their space in old Kaimakli, the film Kobanê, will be screened for the first time in Cyprus, a production of the Rojava Film Commune 2021 based on real events. Entrance to the screening is free and a donation box will collect financial aid for those who wish to contribute to the earthquake disasters.

The film is set in 2014 when ISIS is at the height of its power and controls half of Syria and Iraq. It is advancing towards the city of Kobanê in Rojava. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, a female Kurdish fighter is leading her fellow fighters in the resistance to defend their city from the deadly threat. Exhausted, losing territory, increasingly outnumbered and about to run out of ammunition, the Kurdish fighters devise a plan to retake the city. Kobanê is a true story of war, sacrifice, love and hope that has kept the world in suspense.

The film’s story was created through interviews with the actual protagonists of the events. Most of the protagonists are first-time actors and some of them are actual fighters.

The main production of the film started in February 2021 in real locations within the city of Kobanê and its countryside. The film’s set was constantly threatened by the Turkish military, as their drones followed the film crew most of the time, shooting on several occasions, leading to the cancellation of many scenes due to a high-security risk.

As the film’s producers say: “after months of shooting during the pandemic, under limited resources and especially the constant threat of the Turkish state and their soldiers firing bullets at us,” the film is now ready to reach audiences.

 

Film Screening and Fundraiser Event for the Earthquake Victims

February 17. Social Space Kaymakkin, Nicosia. 7pm. Donation-based

