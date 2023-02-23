February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bloody movie night in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou
No, it is not a gory horror film screening that is coming up. It is something much more ordinary and not as frightening. The Bloody Movie Night, as organisers Let’s Talk Period Cyp and The Women of Cyprus call their event on Friday at the Home for Cooperation will be about menstruation. A free evening of thought-provoking films aims to bring the topic of periods into the spotlight and move away from the shame and stigma that often surrounds it.

“Through these films,” say organisers, “we hope to open up important conversations around the cultural, economic and social barriers that affect menstrual health and wellbeing. Following the screenings, we’ll have an open discussion where attendees can share their own experiences and perspectives on these issues.”

The event will begin at 6pm and is open to all, whether they are menstruators or not, as it aims to welcome all those who want to help break down the stigmas surrounding menstruation and support menstrual equity in Cyprus. “Spread the word and join us for a night of education, awareness, and empowerment,” conclude the organisers. “Together, let’s create a more inclusive and supportive community for menstruating individuals.”

 

Bloody Movie Night

Film screenings about menstruation. Organized by Let’s Talk Period Cyp and The Women of Cyprus. February 24. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 6pm-9pm. Free

