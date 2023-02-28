February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Screening of the Docu-film Kordon

By Eleni Philippou00
17kordon

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the embassy of Italy in collaboration with ARTos Cultural and Research House screens the docu-film Kordon (Border) by Alice Tomassini on Thursday. Taking place at the Agioi Omologites centre, the screening will commence at 8pm and though the film’s language is Russian and Ukrainian it will include subtitles in English. What’s more, it is free to attend!

The film’s director, Alice Tomassini, is an independent documentary filmmaker, who specialises in social impact documentaries. She has recently joined the Forbes 30under30 European Media list for her work on social storytelling and Kordon is her first feature film.

The docu-film tells the story of five Ukrainian volunteers whose paths intertwine in a suburban station on the border between Ukraine and Hungary, where they find themselves shuttling between the two countries to try to help and restore hope to their people under attack. The feature film highlights the importance of women’s role as peacemakers in the face of a world in conflict, telling a moving portrait of resilience, courage and solidarity.

 

Docu-film Screening

Screening of the film Kordon. By the Embassy of Italy in Cyprus in collaboration with ARTos Cultural and Research House. March 2. ARTos House, Nicosia. 8pm. Language: Russian and Ukrainian. Subtitles in English. 8pm. Free

