Exhibitions opening around the island in March

Spring brings with it a breath of fresh air in terms of art and creativity. A brand-new series of art exhibitions will take place around the island this month featuring several artistic genres and celebrating different notions. Galleries in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos welcome new art pieces on their walls, inviting the art-loving public to explore them.
Gloria Gallery in Nicosia is hosting the Dutch artist Johannes van Vugt exhibition titled The Road. Running until March 21, the exhibition includes a series of paintings which depict the human figure and subjects with a sensitivity for emotions. Guided by historical events and personal experiences, van Vugt’s paintings critique contemporary ideas about religion, art, history, interpersonal relationships and social identity.
Also on in Nicosia is a solo exhibition by Greek visual artist Vasilis Selimas at Stand in Line Art Space. Running until March 16, the Inner Child exhibition features paintings which depict young children in various settings, embellished with the artist’s characteristic realism and symbolism elements.
Two more exhibitions join the cultural agenda in March, organised on the occasion of International Francophonie Day which will have month-long celebrations. Voyage Onirique will open at Lumiere Art Gallery in Limassol on March 15 presenting paintings by Andreas Morphis. Similarly, the French Institute Cyprus will host a photography exhibition by Christina Drakos on March 21 featuring images of France.
Finally, Paphos will also welcome a new art showcase as Blue Iris Gallery hosts the work of contemporary artist Rinos Stefani. Two Ways to Paint a Utopia will open at the gallery on March 11 with the presence of Dr Yiannis Toumazis and the colourful paintings of Stefani.
The Road
Solo exhibition by Dutch artist Johannes van Vugt. March 2-21. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605
Inner Child
Solo exhibition by the Greek visual artist Vasilis Selimas. Until March 16. Stand in Line Art Space, Nicosia.
Voyage Onirique
Solo painting exhibition by Andreas Morphis. March 15. Lumiere Art Gallery, Limassol. 6.30pm. [email protected]
Photography Exhibition
By Christina Drakos. March 21. French Institute Cyprus, Nicosia. 6pm. Tel: 22-459333
Two Ways to Paint a Utopia
Exhibition by Rinos Stefani. March 11-25. Blue Iris Gallery, Paphos. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday – Tuesday: 10am-1pm and 3pm 6pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-310893