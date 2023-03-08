March 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Porsche Cyprus celebrates women

By Press Release01
Porsche 2023 Women's Day

In a unique and wonderful evening event on March 2, 2023, A.I. Motokinisi Ltd., the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, welcomed distinguished guests, partners and media representatives at the Porsche showroom in Nicosia.

The event was held on the occasion of the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8, in order to honour woman and her role in today’s era.

The event was addressed by psychologists and psychotherapists, Anna Pogiatzis Hamboullas and Ester Sinetar Siakkas, who touched upon key issues pertaining to women’s modern lifestyle, problem-solving and empowerment in today’s society.

 

Porsche is supporting women globally through an innovative strategy named the “SHIFT Project”, recognising that women form an integral part of its success.

The “SHIFT Project” has served as the basis to establish an international community where distinguished women from all professional fields meet, discuss and interact creatively and are inspired by each other’s work and life. The ultimate goal is for them to play a decisive role in a global change – a global “shift” in gender stereotypes.

All of the above are fully in line with the corporate culture of Porsche Cyprus and A.I. MOTOKINISI Ltd., which has long supported values such as strong will, dynamic spirit and consistency.

Porsche 2023 Women's Day

“If this initiative enables us to succeed in supporting women’s dreams practically and substantially, we will not merely achieve a goal that we have set,” noted A.I. MOTOKINISI Ltd. and Porsche Cyprus, Marketing & PR Manager Pavlina Iacovidou.

“We will have contributed to the effort to create a better world, where women will finally obtain what they are entitled to: equal opportunities and prospects.”

Learn more about Porsche Cyprus here:

