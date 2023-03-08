Where to catch live music this week

It is quite the week for live music gigs as numerous bars hosts the island’s musicians for sometimes intimate, sometimes rocking lives.
Nicosia
New Division has now set Thursday evenings as its standard live music nights and each week they invite another local band to perform. This week it is Apollo’s Brew’s turn, who will hit the New Division stage for the first time. Expect a selection of funky blues, rock and soul from this quartet.
On Saturday, Sarah’s Jazz Club will host the Sarah Fenwick Quintet that will play fun and upbeat blues and swing jazz tunes until late. On stage, vocalist Sarah Fenwick will meet with saxophonist Charis Ioannou, pianist Dimitris Miaris, bass player Cahit Koutrafali and drummer Marios Spyrou for a fun, lively Saturday night performance.
Limassol
Quaint old town bar Sto Dromo will host a music tribute night to Joe Henderson on Thursday at 9pm, presented by Charis Ioannou on saxophone, Antreas Yerolatsitis on guitar, Christos Yerolatsitis on organ and Marios Spyrou on drums. The evening will celebrate the famous saxophonist’s famous compositions that appeared initially on his personal album recordings through the 60s, 70s and 80s. The chosen repertoire includes a wide variety of Joe’s musical style. Starting from his hard bop era to the modal compositions and his colourful ballads, the project attempts to present a well-rounded picture from the master’s great legacy. The same performance will also be presented in Nicosia towards the end of the month.
Next up is a concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with artistic director Günter Neuhold and invited violinist Stephen Waarts to present late romantic masterpieces. On Friday at Rialto Theatre, Liviu Prunaru will interpret the highly virtuosic violin concerto of Jean Sibelius, closing the concert with Johannes Brahms’ melodious, full of emotional contrasts, Second Symphony.
On the following evening, a jazz night will be held at Limassol Agora’s Rooftop Bar at 6pm. With Lenny Sendersky on saxophone, Leonid Nesterov on piano, Andreas Stephanou on drums and Rodrigo Caceres on bass, the night will fill be jazzy, smooth tunes.
Larnaca
Larnaca too will host a few live music gigs this week, starting with local band TafLak on Friday performing Groovy, Pop, Rock Greek and English greatest Hits at Savino Live. To wrap up the week, Laoma organises an album presentation at Apothiki 79 on Sunday. Savvas Crysostomou’s album Xromata will be presented in a unique performance. Musician Sais and narrator-writer Giorgos Papaconstantinou will present a musical narration in the Cypriot dialect, ending the week’s performances with a local flair.
